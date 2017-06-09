Scottish lottery players look to Europe to win their fortune

Lottery players in Scotland are turning their back on the UK and looking abroad to make their fortune.

New data reveals that Scots are trying their hand at 17 lotteries from across the world, including the French and German lottos.

In addition, six in ten tickets purchased on leading online lottery operator, Jackpot.com are for EuroMillions (60%), which has an average jackpot prize of £44.4 million up for grabs each Tuesday and Friday.

However, the majority of players could be missing out on a further £218.3 million that could be won by playing the Powerball – the US’ leading lottery.

The research analysed ticket purchases across 17 different global lotteries available on the website and found the most popular lotteries among those from Scotland.

These are as follows:

EuroMillions (60%, average jackpot of £44.4m)

Irish Lotto (41%, average jackpot of £6.3m)

US Powerball (8%, average jackpot of £325.7m)

UK Lotto (8%, average jackpot of £12.9m)

EuroJackpot (4%, average jackpot of £46.5m)

However, there are variances across the country, including the Irish Lotto taking top spot in Glasgow and Motherwell. In addition, people in Perth are giving a nod to the city’s namesake in Australia as there is a higher proportion of OZ Lotto gamers in Perth than anywhere else in the UK.

Despite the EuroMillions being popular among the greatest number of Scots, its following does not seem to be as loyal as those who enter the Australia Monday Lotto.

On average, an Australian Lotto participant purchases 3.3 tickets to bet on the Monday draw each week, whereas just 2.3 EuroMillions tickets are purchased by Scottish players over the same time-period. The US Powerball is in second place with 2.9 tickets per player.

Yariv Ron, CEO of Jackpot.com said, “We find that our users in Scotland are increasingly looking to play lotteries from across the globe to increase both their choice of game and their chances of winning big.

“This regional data proves people are willing to be more adventurous and break what might be a lifetime’s habit of just entering the UK Lotto.”