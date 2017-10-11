Seabird Centre searches for next David Attenborough

Conservation and education charity, the Scottish Seabird Centre, North Berwick, has launched a schools’ competition to find a rising star with a passion for nature and is appealing to schools across Fife to get involved.

The competition seeks to find an up-and-coming David Attenborough, as a video of the Bass Rock has been shared with schools across the region with schools invited to create their own commentary to accompany the footage.

The footage was created by Dunbar-based professional photographer, Jeff Carter from Maclean Photographic, who has over 20-years’ experience and is an official Fujifilm photographer. Jeff captured the footage during a Bass Rock landing trip taken earlier this year.

Judging the competition, in addition to Jeff, will be the Scottish Seabird Centre’s education officer, Andrew Grieveson, who will be looking out for accurate context and facts, alongside STV’s Kaye Nicolson, who will be reviewing the entries for their presentation skills, in terms of engaging the audience and capturing the mood of the Bass Rock setting.

Kaye said: “I was delighted to be asked to get involved in what promises to be a fantastic competition for schools. It’s a brilliant opportunity, not only for the kids to learn about one of the world’s most iconic places, but for them to have a chance to capture the atmosphere of the Bass Rock and convey that with their tone and expression. I can’t wait to see and hear the entries.”

Andrew said: “With the popularity of nature programmes on the rise and the pending screening date for Blue Planet II, we wanted to give kids the chance to be David Attenborough for the day. Jeff’s footage is simply amazing; it won’t fail to inspire the teachers and children alike.”

Jeff added:: “As a long-term supporter of the Scottish Seabird Centre and the important work they carry out, I am extremely pleased to be part of this competition that celebrates the world-leading natural heritage site that we have on our doorstep, in East Lothian. I never get tired of photographing the gannets of Bass Rock and feel privileged to live in such an inspirational environment. My hope is the competition will inspire some of the entrants to follow in the footsteps of Sir David Attenborough and help the world to understand and protect the important natural heritage we all enjoy, both here in Scotland and around the world.”

Schools are invited to submit their commentary, either in word format or MP3 sound recording. This can be an individual or group. All entries will be reviewed by Kaye, Jeff and Andrew. One submission will be selected and Kaye and Andrew will visit the school to create a sound recording. This will be supplied to Jeff who will create the finished video.

The winning class or group will be invited to the Scottish Seabird Centre for a special screening of their video, complete with commentary, and free school visit. Transport to the Centre is kindly donated by Prentice Coaches.

The closing date for entries is Friday, December 22.

For further information on the competition, visit www.seabird.org/learning/competition/20/259.