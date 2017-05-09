£10,000 prize up for grabs in schools’ tech competition

BT is offering a first prize worth £10,000 in its annual Tech Factor competition, which calls on schools to show how they would use technology to boost the tech literacy skills of their pupils.

The prize can be spent in the BT Business Direct Shop on the very latest technology for the school or college.

There are also two runner-up prizes of £5,000. The Tech Factor 2017 competition will also award schools with a series of partner-sponsored prizes from Microsoft, HP, Kyocera, Epson, Fujitsu, Kensington and Brother. The closing date is May 26.

The Tech Factor team is asking schools to think about the technology they want but currently can’t afford - technology which will really enhance learning and prepare students for the future.

The Tech Factor competition is part of BT’s wider Tech Literacy initiative to inspire young people in the UK to embrace the role technology plays in their lives. BT also offers free teaching resources and volunteer-led training workshops through its Barefoot Computing Project, designed to help primary school teachers become more confident when teaching computer science and computing skills.

For more information, visit www.bt.com/pr/tech-factor-2017