A blooming colourful show in Penicuik

The 163rd Penicuik Autumn Show took place on Saturday, brightening up the town’s Ladywood Leisure Centre.
Kathryn Pitts, president of organisers the Penicuik Horticultural Society, said: “We were very disappointed with the reduced numbers of exhibits and visitors. It seems that there were many shows at the weekend including Dundee and Biggar, and the new bridge walk would have been a once in a lifetime experience.
“That said, we had beautiful dahlias and begonias from our Penicuik regulars and lovely flowers and pot plants in the other sections.
“And our fruit and veg growers brought a wide selection of produce and we even had peaches which were grown in Penicuik.”
Among the prize winners were John Kennedy, Carolyn King, Des Frantom and Janet Macintosh.
Here are the prize winners:
Crichton Vase for Dahlias-John Kennedy
Maybank Quaich for boards- Carolyn King
Robert Melrose Cup for cut flowers- Keith Brand
Tom Spalding Quaich for Gladioli- Carolyn King
Society Trophy Anniversary Class - Ruth Kynoch
Netherton Bowl for Pot Plants - Sudheer Carroll
Marion Pendleton Shield for Begonias - Tom Aird
Secretary’s Shield for Begonias - Bill McRobb
Begonia Novice Cup - Louise Bailey
Pentland Planter for Planters and Hanging Baskets Carolyn King
Corsar Cup for Vegetables- Des Frantom
Sir John and Lady Clerk Cup for Vegetables - Des Frantom
Robert O Bain Quaich for best veg (Tomato) - Des Frantom
McKay Cup for Mini Veg - Des Frantom
McGavin Trophy for Fruit (Peaches) - Louise Bailey
Mrs Graham Trophy for Floral Art - Janet Macintosh
Alec Pendleton Cup for Floral Art - Ann Sturgeon
Hogg Trophy for Floral Art - Janet Macintosh
Society Shield for Bonsai - David Waddington
William Linklater Award - Andrew Scott
The winners of the children’s sections were: 9-11 years - Michael Rynn
7-8 years - Finlay Troup
under 5 years - Rose Hand
Childrens vegetable competition- Charlie Stark
