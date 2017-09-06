A blooming colourful show in Penicuik

The 163rd Penicuik Autumn Show took place on Saturday, brightening up the town’s Ladywood Leisure Centre.

Kathryn Pitts, president of organisers the Penicuik Horticultural Society, said: “We were very disappointed with the reduced numbers of exhibits and visitors. It seems that there were many shows at the weekend including Dundee and Biggar, and the new bridge walk would have been a once in a lifetime experience.

Ladywood Leisure Centre,Penicuik Horticultural Society

“That said, we had beautiful dahlias and begonias from our Penicuik regulars and lovely flowers and pot plants in the other sections.

“And our fruit and veg growers brought a wide selection of produce and we even had peaches which were grown in Penicuik.”

Among the prize winners were John Kennedy, Carolyn King, Des Frantom and Janet Macintosh.

Here are the prize winners:

Ladywood Leisure Centre,Penicuik Horticultural Society

Crichton Vase for Dahlias-John Kennedy

Maybank Quaich for boards- Carolyn King

Robert Melrose Cup for cut flowers- Keith Brand

Tom Spalding Quaich for Gladioli- Carolyn King

Ladywood Leisure Centre,Penicuik Horticultural Society

Society Trophy Anniversary Class - Ruth Kynoch

Netherton Bowl for Pot Plants - Sudheer Carroll

Marion Pendleton Shield for Begonias - Tom Aird

Secretary’s Shield for Begonias - Bill McRobb

Ladywood Leisure Centre,Penicuik Horticultural Society

Begonia Novice Cup - Louise Bailey

Pentland Planter for Planters and Hanging Baskets Carolyn King

Corsar Cup for Vegetables- Des Frantom

Sir John and Lady Clerk Cup for Vegetables - Des Frantom

Robert O Bain Quaich for best veg (Tomato) - Des Frantom

McKay Cup for Mini Veg - Des Frantom

Ladywood Leisure Centre,Penicuik Horticultural Society

McGavin Trophy for Fruit (Peaches) - Louise Bailey

Mrs Graham Trophy for Floral Art - Janet Macintosh

Alec Pendleton Cup for Floral Art - Ann Sturgeon

Hogg Trophy for Floral Art - Janet Macintosh

Society Shield for Bonsai - David Waddington

William Linklater Award - Andrew Scott

The winners of the children’s sections were: 9-11 years - Michael Rynn

7-8 years - Finlay Troup

under 5 years - Rose Hand

Childrens vegetable competition- Charlie Stark

Ladywood Leisure Centre,Penicuik Horticultural Society

Ladywood Leisure Centre,Penicuik Horticultural Society