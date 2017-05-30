A blooming marvellous event

This year’s annual plant sale at Vogrie Country Park nursery took place recently.

Midlothian Council’s land and countryside manager Justin Venton said: “A huge thank you to everyone who came along and helped make the plant sale such a big success. Our prized Blue Poppies went down a storm as did just about every plant we had on sale.

“Many thanks too to all our staff who worked very hard before and after. Hopefully, a lot of Midlothian gardens will be blooming this summer thanks to the plants bought and the great advice dished out by our nursery team.”