Ace darts players at launch of new business

Legendary darts players showed off the sporting prowess when they visited a new sports business in Midlothian recently.

Peter Manley, Johnny Harvey and Chrissy Manley were at the launch of Darts ‘N’ Arts, based at Poltonhall Industrial Estate in Lasswade.

The business offers darts enthusiasts everything from equipment, prints, T-shirts to darts memorabilia and is run by Peter Whellans with Andy ‘The Doc’ McArdle as manager, on hand to offer advice.

The darts legends gave demonstrations throughout the day and signed autographs for customers. More top darts players are expected to visit the shop in the months ahead.