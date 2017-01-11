Search

Advice for Scots on staying safe during power cuts

Keep your mobile charged - if your mobile is out of battery or signal, its worth having an analogue phone as this doesnt run off the main electricity supply. Remember, the 105 national helpline number and the SP Energy Networks number completely free to call.

With strong winds forecast across much of Scotland this week, SP Energy Networks has issued advice to help customers across the country stay safe, informed and connected in the event of a power outage.

