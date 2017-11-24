Affordable homes concerns ignored

Plans to build 34 homes in North Middleton have been accepted despite concerns raised including about the lack of affordable homes proposed at the site.

Labour councillor Jim Muirhead’s move to reject the application for this reason was outvoted seven to five. He said: “We should have more than five affordable homes put forward here.”

Officers explained that the developer couldn’t afford to deliver any more, despite planning regulations calling for 25 per cent of developments to be earmarked for affordable homes. Officers added construction would not start until Scottish Water ensures the water is safe, and broadband installed in the new homes does not need to be connected to existing homes in the village.

Assurance were also given that construction traffic will stop at the start at the end of the school day.