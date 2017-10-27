After school club gets a welcome cash boost

An after school club left devastated by a fire that destroyed £10,000 worth of play equipment has been handed a financial lifeline.

A container in the Kabin’s grounds used by Loanhead After School Club (LASC) was set on fire last month. Now Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids has donated £6,000 to the group to help it continue operating its valued community service.

The fire broke out on September 23. This picture was taken two days later.

Irene Hogg, project manager at LASC said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Cash for Kids for their support. Last month’s fire was absolutely devastating and this money will help to pay for new specialist equipment and toys and means we can rebuild quicker so that the young people and their families who need our help will continue to receive it.”