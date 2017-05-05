Airwaves give confidence boost to DJ

A DJ on Black Diamond FM has thanked the community radio station for giving her a boost to her confidence, as she prepares to mark a year on air.

Louise Sullivan (35) from Newtongrange graduated from the Black Diamond FM training programme in 2016 and presents the ‘Saturday Night In’ show and also co-hosts other shows.

Saturday marks a year since Louise kicked off her time on the radio, and she was full of praise for her “second family”.

She said: “I love it – it’s the best job I have ever had, and I have had a lot of jobs!

“Even though it’s voluntary I would do it every day if I could. I would love to do it as a job. I just needed to believe in myself first and now I do thanks to Black Diamond.

“To be honest it’s like a second family to me, every single person there is really nice and friendly and they have all welcomed me.

“It’s thanks to them that I have got my confidence back.

“I just want to thank them very much for having me.”

Louise revealed that a chance meeting with a dance star helped her on her road to regaining her confidence and a new career as a radio DJ.

She said: “It all started when I met Jon Campbell from TTF at a concert, and he told me to believe in myself and that I had potential.

“Then the radio role came up and I went for it. Now I would say that radio has given me about 80 per cent of my confidence back. I had zero confidence before.

“I interviewed Jon in September last year for Black Diamond which was a nice full circle. I have enjoyed my time with Black Diamond, interviewing stars like Jon, Z and Saffire from Britain’s got talent and local musician Duncan Murray.”