All-female choir set to serenade locals

An all-female choir from Dalkeith is gearing up for its first ever concert in a fortnight’s time after months of rehearsals.

The 22-strong ‘Serenata’ choir was established in September 2016 and practices every week in the Kirkbank Centre, Newbattle. The ladies’ inaugural concert, ‘Here Comes Treble’, takes place on May 5.

The performance will include music from the classical choral tradition, as well as arrangements of folk songs and popular favourites.

Kay Henderson from the choir said: “Our leader Morag Sheriffs set us up. She had led a couple of singing workshops and on the back of one last year she emailed to say to people would you be interested in starting a choir?

“From that we have become a regular group.

“It’s fun, we are signing every week, it’s good just to all get together. Morag chooses the music which suits ladies’ voices, it’s a real mixture. There are classic pieces then contemporary stuff by composers from the UK and America with arrangements of popular tunes and also some Robert Burns.

“Morag chose the name, it’s Italian for singing, I like it, I think it’s different.”

The concert is at 7.45pm, Friday May 5, in St John’s and King’s Park Church, Dalkeith.

Kay added: “We would like new members. Maybe people who come to the concert will like what they hear and join us.

“It’s quite a big church, recently renovated so it’s lovely inside, it’s beautiful to sing in, we sung there on International Women’s Day in March, it sounded lovely. Morag is already thinking about the next concert, which will probably be at Christmas, then maybe twice a year after that.”

Tickets cost £6 (£3 for children), and include tea, coffee and biscuits after the concert, they are available from choir members, at the door or by emailing serenatamidlothian@gmail.com.