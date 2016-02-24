All that jazz coming to village

A saxophone and piano jazz duo is coming to Cousland to perform a fundraiser concert for the local hall, as part of a UK tour of villages.

Ian Millar and Dominic Spencer have been together for a number of years playing jazz standards and original compositions. The Edinburgh duo have embarked on many rural tours, often bringing jazz for the first time to remote communities, performing in intimate settings.

Their latest tour, “Jazz in the Village”, will see them playing in villages all over Britain.

Dominic said: “We have been very successful at transforming the village halls into an intimate cabaret-style jazz club setting with low lighting and candles on the tables. We now have many fond memories of wonderful evenings in halls around the country where the reception we have received has been fantastic.”

Ian added: “Our experience of playing in halls up and down the country has been amazing and the acoustics in most are superb. We have experienced a warm and friendly atmosphere where the audiences know each other, creating truly inspirational settings for some wonderful evenings.”

Saturday, March 5, 8pm. Tickets £10, available from couslandvha@gmail.com.