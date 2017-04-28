Ancestor search continues

An Australian woman is still looking to trace family in Midlothian following a feature in the Advertiser about one of her ancestors.

Shellie Cummings is the great, great, great, great- granddaughter of Adam Armstrong, the Dalkeith man who in 1829 set up a settlement called Dalkeith near Perth, Western Australia.

Born and raised down under, Shellie was delighted to read the article about her ancestor, and despite an appeal in the Advertiser in February failing to find any long-lost relatives, she sill hopes to trace any family living in Scotland.

She said: “My maternal grandmother Enid (92) was delighted to read your story and like many others including myself hope through your readership we may make contact with Armstrong descendants still in Scotland.”

Shellie’s latest research has found that Adam’s father was Christopher Armstrong, born in 1754 Canonbie, died Summerside, Dalkeith 1807, buried in the St Nicholas kirkyard.

He married Elizabeth Dick in 1775 in Dalkeith. Elizabeth was born in 1756 in Bathgate and died in the Drum Colliery House in 1812. At this time Adam and his wife Margaret were living in the Drum Colliery house as Adam was running the operation.

Shellie added: “Nothing too extraordinary but I thought it gives you a little more about the family’s connection to your readership.”

If you can help Shellie with her ancestor search, email shelliebrett@gmail.com.