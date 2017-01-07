Anger at parking app mistake

A Bonnyrigg man was among hundreds of drivers slapped with parking tickets after being wrongly told they could park in Edinburgh for free.

A mistake with cashless parking system RingGo meant drivers who arrived on December 27 opened the app to be told they wouldn’t need to pay.

Dad-of-two Eammon Elrick (28) from Bonnyrigg was among those affected after coming to Edinburgh with his family to visit his parents, parking at McEwan Square.

He said: “I went on the app to pay for it but it didn’t seem unusual not to have to pay so close to Christmas and New Year. I was pleased there was free parking but I didn’t think it would be a mistake.

“It’s just a bit annoying because now we have to take time out of our day to appeal it and it’s quite a long process. I expect the ticket will get thrown out but it’s going to be a pain.”

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesman said: “Christmas parking was advertised very clearly through our website and social media and is also marked on parking meters throughout the city.

“We are aware, however, that there was an error for a time with the RingGo parking payment service managed by our contracted partner NSL.

“We will liaise with NSL with a view to looking favourably on any appeals for tickets issued as a result of this.”

They added anyone who tried to pay by phone or text would receive a text stating contraventions would be cancelled. Those who tried to pay via the app should visit the RingGo website.

NSL has confirmed that parking restrictions and charges in Edinburgh did apply on December 27 and January 2 as stated on all pay and display machines and on the Edinburgh Council website.