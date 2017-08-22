Animal charity seeks volunteers

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to kind hearted people in Midlothian to help raise funds for abused, abandoned and injured animals by volunteering.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is urging locals to get involved this Scottish Animal Week, which runs from September 4 to 10, by raising funds in their area.

Diane Aitchison, manager of the charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Balerno, said: “Last year our centre rehomed nearly 590 animals and we have already found a new home for 250 animals this year so we really need the support of the public more than ever.

“As an animal welfare charity, we receive no government or lottery funding and rely on the generosity of animal lovers to continue our vital work.

“During Scottish Animal Week we have opportunities to fundraise throughout the Edinburgh and Lothian area and we’d be really grateful if locals can get behind our appeal and help.”

Anyone who would like to help fundraise for the Scottish SPCA can contact the fundraising team on 03000 999 999 or email fundraising@scottishspca.org