Another great year for Penicuik Hunter and Lass Festival

This year’s Penicuik Hunter and Lass Festival came to an end last Saturday with Penicuik on Parade following a week of fun events.

These included the ladies football, the motor show, the installation and talent show.

The Hunter and Lass make their way out on parade.

Penicuik Hunter and Lass Festival chairman Derek Wilson said: “The whole week was a success from start to finish.

“The support from the people of Penicuik was absolutely fantastic. I can’t thank them enough. Special mention to the Penicuik Rotary Club, Penicuik on Parade and of course this year’s Hunter and Lass. The parade was a great event as it pulled the town together with big crowds enjoying the sun.” More pictures on p9, 35 & 38.