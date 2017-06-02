Another great year for Penicuik Hunter and Lass Festival

This year’s Penicuik Hunter and Lass Festival came to an end last Saturday with Penicuik on Parade following a week of fun events.
These included the ladies football, the motor show, the installation and talent show.
Penicuik Hunter and Lass Festival chairman Derek Wilson said: “The whole week was a success from start to finish.
“The support from the people of Penicuik was absolutely fantastic. I can’t thank them enough. Special mention to the Penicuik Rotary Club, Penicuik on Parade and of course this year’s Hunter and Lass. The parade was a great event as it pulled the town together with big crowds enjoying the sun.” More pictures on p9, 35 & 38.