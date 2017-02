Yet another Midlothian GP practice is restricting access for new patients, as it struggles to provide services to an ever-growing population.

Newbyres Medical Centre in Gorebridge has introduced restrictions on new patients registering with the practice, in line with steps already taken by Dalkeith, Newbattle, Pathhead and all three Bonnyrigg-based surgeries.

This means that every group practice in the East side of Midlothian is now operating with restrictions on their patient numbers.