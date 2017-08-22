App launch helps disabled feel welcome

Roslin man Gavin Neate’s latest invention designed to help disabled people get out and about was officially launched recently at the Falkirk Wheel.

His company Neatebox launched its Welcome app, which helps customer service teams to provide help to any disabled person on entry to their business.

Explaining his motivations, Gavin Neate said: “I felt that now was time we utilised our smart devices to break down barriers and improve human to human interactions. I am incredibly excited that Welcome will give us the chance to really help those with hidden disabilities as much as anyone else.”

John Logan, a user of Welcome and participant at the launch event, highlighted the need for the app. He said: “I have a great interest in this as I get frustrated by going places and being ignored and people not wanting to talk to me because I am in a wheelchair.”

Another Welcome user, Angela Wales, is excited about the significant improvement in customer service driven by the app. She said: “Currently I can’t find staff in shops if I need assistance, this solves this as staff know I am there and how best to assist me.”

The aim of the launch event at the Falkirk Wheel was to show how the Welcome app can influence customer experience for the users.

Jacquie Winning, centre manager at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, said: “The Welcome app is a great piece of innovative technology which we are delighted to be using. We know there has been a real buzz about it amongst our users and we look forward to more organisations signing up and committing to improving their customer service for disabled people.”

Steve Dunlop, Scottish Canals CEO, said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the customer experience and the Welcome app is an innovative way of ensuring we offer a fantastic day out for all of our visitors – whatever their individual needs.

“We’re very excited to be playing a part in the launch of the app and we look forward to using it to help those with disabilities to enjoy a great day out at The Falkirk Wheel.”

Other venues signed up to Welcome include RBS Gogarburn, Edinburgh Airport, Atos, DoubleTree Hilton Edinburgh and Maison de Moggy.