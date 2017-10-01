Appeal on behalf of Loanhead band

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie is encouraging young people across Midlothian to take up a brass instrument and join Loanhead’s Brass Roots and Brass Youth bands.

Mr Beattie was speaking following the MacTaggart Scott Loanhead Band’s annual summer concert, at which both Loanhead Brass Roots and Loanhead Brass Youth played alongside the senior band. The concert took place at Loanhead Miners’ Welfare Club. Twelve of the MacTaggart Scott Loanhead Band players at the concert either still play with or started playing in Loanhead Brass Roots.

Both Brass Roots and Brass Youth bands rehearse on Wednesday evenings during term time under the tutelage of internationally renowned musician, composer and arranger Alan Fernie. Born in Newtongrange, Alan played professionally in orchestras before commencing a career in music education in 1986. He has acted as musical director for the Loanhead Brass Roots organisation since 2002.

Mr Beattie said: “There are few things in life more rewarding than playing a musical instrument. The Loanhead Brass Roots and Brass Youth groups give young people a great opportunity to do so in the company of others.

“The summer concert was outstanding, with some great talent on show. Given that the youth groups have only had a couple of rehearsals since the beginning of term, I thought they acquitted themselves tremendously.

“Anyone interested in joining or finding out more should contact Andrew Wood on 07887 858982. And if you do, I hope to see you playing at next year’s concert!”