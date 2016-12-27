Are you due a new travel smartcard?

Have you received your new national entitlement card yet, the smartcard that gives you access to free public services such as local buses?

If not, you may among around 1,400 local residents over the age of 60 years, whom Midlothian Council is asking to get in touch as we don’t have a valid address for you.

Councillor Kelly Parry, Midlothian’s cabinet member for customer services, said: “We’re appealing for anyone over 60 who doesn’t have their new card through the post to get in touch with us. The new card, which you may know as your bus pass, is changing in January. If you’ve not got a new one then your old one won’t work.

“Everyone should have had theirs by now, so if you don’t, it probably means you’ve either changed addresses or changed surnames and we don’t have an accurate record of how to get in touch.”

The easiest way to establish if you’ve got the correct card is to check if it has an expiry date. If it does, then it’s the old card and needs updated.

To get a new card simply call us on 0131 561 5455 or email ptu@midlothian.gov.uk