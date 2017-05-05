Are you Gorebridge Annie?

Casting begins next week for a play about an incredible Gorebridge author’s life.

The 3in1 Theatre Company is casting on Tuesday for a brand-new play in partnership and funded by the Gorebridge Community Development Trust through the Heritage Lottery Fund, written about the life early 20th century author, Annie S. Swan.

Artistic director Matt Dunn said: “It has been a real privilege to write this – I cannot wait to share it with its cast.”

The company is looking for a large cast of over 30 for ‘Swan’, which will run for four nights in early September at the new Gorebridge Beacon. Rehearsals will take place every Monday and Wednesday in Gorebridge from May - September.

To audition email 3in1theatre@gmail.com or call 07508601307.