Are you up for this summers’ reading challenge?

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge has started in Midlothian Libraries.

The challenge is run by the national charity, the Reading Agency, in partnership with Scotland’s libraries and Tesco Bank. It encourages children to sign up at their local library and read six books to complete the challenge.

The challenge is aimed at children aged four to 11 years. It is run in almost all libraries in the UK and is completely free.

This year’s challenge is called Animal Agents and is based on a detective agency staffed by all kinds of clever animals – furry, scaly and slippery!

Tony Ross, the UK’s best-selling children’s illustrator, has worked on bringing this year’s theme to life, and has designed exclusive collecting cards which feature the Animal Agents characters. There are also fun activities for the children to take part in as they progress.

The challenge is designed to inspire children and to show them just how much fun reading can be at a time when children may be reading less over the school summer holidays.

For further information on how to enrol your child, prizes, dates/times of crafts and events contact your local library. Further details are also available on the the libraries’ social media and web pages.