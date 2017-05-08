Armed forces fund success for council

The four Lothians councils, including Midlothian, have successfully applied for £200,000 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

The award from the joint application from City of Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian and West Lothian, will fund three staff salaries over two years to deliver the Lothian Armed Forces and Veterans Project.

The four councils and the NHS will work together to deliver bespoke training for relevant military and public sector staff. They will also develop a social media framework to raise awareness of and improve public service delivery for the Armed Forces Community.

The fund will be used to produce training manual materials, deliver workshops to the military community on wellbeing and NHS Services, and help more employers and organisations recognise key skills of the armed forces and veterans community. It will also be used to make schools more aware of the Covenant, and issues around moving schools for armed forces families.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.