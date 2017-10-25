Asbestos found at library

While carrying out demolition work at the former Loanhead library, council contractors uncovered asbestos. A council spokesman said: “Work was immediately stopped and the property made secure.
“Further investigations are now being carried out. The site is fully secured preventing access by the public. The asbestos found remains encapsulated within the remaining structure and as such poses no increased risk to public health.”
