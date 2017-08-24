Avid Advertiser letter writer passes away

A regular letter contributor to the Advertiser for many years, Alex Hutchison, passed away last week, just two days before his 70th birthday.

Alex was a well-known face in Gorebridge having lived there all his life, and had been involved with Arniston Boys Club as a younger man. He sadly passed away suddenly on August 15 at home.

His daughter Rose Bird (49) described Alex as a “fantastic father, grandfather and great grandfather”.

She said: “He hadn’t been ill, we were with him on the Monday then on Tuesday he just went really quickly. He didn’t suffer greatly but we are still in shock.”

Alex was married to Sadie (69) for 51 years, together for 54 years, and the couple had lived at Dundas Gardens for the past 20 years. Rose added: “They were absolutely devoted to each other, loved the bones of each other. ”

Rose said the response to Alex’s death from locals has been emotional: “The response has been overwhelming, it brings a tear to the eye. It’s so nice that people are saying he was such a lovely man. I think that’s really helped us.”

Alex had a keen interest in local history and enjoyed writing poetry. He worked in the pits as an engineer at Ladybank, Blinkbonny and in Libya, but had to retire aged 46 due to a heart condition. As well as Rose, Alex leaves two other daughters Barbara Hutchison (47) and Donna Winning (43). Alex and Sadie also had a son, Alex, who sadly passed away in his 20s. He also had five grandchildren and one great grandson with another due in December.