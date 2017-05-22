Award for Dalkeith care home

Barchester Archview Lodge Care Home in Dalkeith has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the top 20 care homes in Scotland.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, plus their friends and relatives.

Davina Ludlow, director of carehome.co.uk, said: “We feel the best people to rate a care home are the residents and their families and friends. Their reviews reveal that many care homes are warm and happy places to live, where staff go that extra mile to ensure residents have a good quality of life and feel cared for.

“Barchester Archview Lodge Care Home proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top 20 care home in Scotland. It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised for being a highly recommended home by the very people you care for.

“Finding the right care home can be so hard. We hope that our awards will help to make people’s care home search that little bit easier.”

May McCondichie, general manager at Barchester’s Archview Lodge Care Home, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who took the time to review Archview Lodge on carehome.co.uk. My whole team is thrilled that we have received a top 20 award as a result of the positive reviews left by residents, relatives and friends.

“We are passionate about delivering great care services and giving the people we care for dignity and choice at all times. Anyone who wishes to see for themselves what life is like at Archview Lodge is welcome to join us for a cup of tea and a tour of the home.”