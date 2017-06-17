Awards for Midlothian’s fabulous five

They’ve overcome obstacles, improved their health and gained confidence – a huge well done to all of this year’s winners of the annual Midlothian Active Choices Awards.

Mary Adam, Lynda Watson, David Hood, Mags Fregin and Pat Wallace were guests of honour at the event at Newbattle Golf Club recently.

All five winners were referred to Midlothian Active Choices (MAC) exercise programme, which aims to help those who are sedentary and suffering from either mental health and/or obesity and or chronic long term conditions become active.

Isabel Lean, the exercise referral co-ordinator at MAC, organised the event, hosted by Dr Mary Smith, Midlothian Council’s director of education, communities and economy.

Isabel said: “It’s an appreciation of those who have endured various physical and mental health conditions and have made significant changes in their lives. It also brings together those involved with the MAC programme, enabling them to make contact with others who are experiencing the same or similar difficulties in life. It is a fun night but it can be emotional as everyone is very supportive of each other and some of their stories are so inspiring.”

Mary Adam first joined MAC, run by the council in conjunction with the NHS, 12 weeks ago. Isabel said Mary’s confidence is soaring. She’s lost 35lbs in weight and reduced her medication. She has not needed her inhaler and can now walk further than before.

Isabel describes Lynda as a “marvellous person, constantly smiling, laughing, even though she is in constant pain”.

David recently went for a pulmonary health check and the medical team was so impressed with him, they said he didn’t need to go back as he had improved so much, said Isabel.

Mags Fregin is a “star”, she added. Mags is always at the classes unless she is ill or can’t get a lift. She goes to the gym regularly too and has taken up hobbies via evening classes.

Pat Wallace, meanwhile, has been coming to MAC classes for a number of years. Isabel said the improvement in her health was “fantastic”. She has lost over two stone in weight and recently told Isabel that she no longer has Type 2 Diabetes.

For more information on MAC email mac@midlothian.gov.uk, call 0131 561 6507 or visit the Active Midlothian website at www.activemidlothian.org.uk