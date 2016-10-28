Band return with the bear necessities

A young Midlothian band has returned with a new sound, a new member and a new name, with an exciting early gig coming up next week.

Fabric Bear were formed after drummer Sam Bancroft left The Serums to travel the world. Now singer/ guitarist Ryan Hunter and bassist Charlie Carter have been joined by Matthew Graham on drums under a new guise.

Ryan said: “The new band is going great. We have been together for a good few months, writing songs and getting tight as a band. Our sound has moved on, and people seem to love it.

“Our bassist Charlie came up with ‘Fabric Affairs’. I liked the first bit, so that’s where the name came from.

“We played our first gig at Broadcast in Glasgow last month. Everyone loved us. We now have songs on Itunes for people to buy. We needed something to give people to listen to before we played. We plan to head back into the studio now and have another release in November.”

The ‘new’ band are looking forward to playing the legendary King Tuts in Glasgow on November 4. Ryan said: “I have never played there before so it’s our biggest gig. We are absolutely buzzing and we want to get as many people there as possible. We want to make an impression.

“The booker there is quite heavily involved in T in the Park. So it’s the right people to impress.”