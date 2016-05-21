Band’s heartache in new song

Penicuik teenage band Bellarose have released their debut single Here’s to a Little Heartache, available now on their Soundcloud page.

Friends, guitarist/singer Aaron McCall (18), bassist Keiran Ferguson (17), drummer Jack Gilchrist (17) and guitarist Carron Miller (18), formed the alternative/rock band last September, and are influenced by the likes of the Foo Fighters and Biffy Clyro.

Penicuik High School pupil Carron said of her band’s name: “We were just googling stuff for homework and we came across that name and thought it would be quite cool as a band name. It’s some French guy’s surname. He had just posted something.”

And of the single release?

She said: “It’s gone pretty good. It’s had quite a lot of plays. We had our first radio play, on Crystal FM, last week. So that was pretty cool, hearing it on the radio. It’s just about getting our music out there. Getting it heard.

“It was recorded at Sound Cafe in Nine Mile Burn. We got a grant from our school’s label, Burnt Out Records. The music department oversees it but the pupils run it.

“It’s really helped to meet people as well as recording.

“We are now looking to record an EP in the summer.”