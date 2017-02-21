Be more VOCAL in Midlothian

Every year, VOCAL supports more than 8,500 carers in Edinburgh and Midlothian, who care for a family member or friend who is elderly, disabled or in need of support.

The service is built on a strong team of 35 staff, more than 70 volunteers and an experienced Board of Directors.

In 2013 the charity opened its Midlothian Carers Centre in Dalkeith, and the centre is now a vibrant hub of activity – a space for carers to meet, share experiences and learn new skills. There is a fantastic team of volunteers who support the day to day running of the centre but the charity is looking to recruit more!

If you enjoy meeting other people, or would like to develop your skills or expand your interests, then VOCAL would love to hear from you. Please contact Pauline Quinn at VOCAL Midlothian on 0131 663 6869 or email pquinn@vocal.org.uk

VOCAL is also keen to fill some vacancies for Midlothian on its Board of Directors, which supports VOCAL’s governance and medium and long-term strategic development.

Who is the charity looking for? You may be a carer or have caring experience in your family or circle of friends, or you could bring professional or volunteer experience and leadership skills to the governance of a charity.

Applicants to the Board of Directors should bring transferable business and enterprising skills, experience in governance or service developments, and/or knowledge of fundraising. VOCAL is very keen to hear from applicants who live in Midlothian and positively encourages applications from under-represented minority groups.

For details, informal discussion or an application form, please e-mail chiefexecutive@vocal.org.uk, or write to VOCAL – Voice of Carers Across Lothian, 8-13 Johnston Terrace, Edinburgh EH1 2PW.