Beacon shines on as Trust banks a new home

A pop-up Gorebridge Beacon is now open to accommodate activities which were scheduled for the community hub hit by fire in May.

Gorebriedge Community Development Trust, which is behind the £3 million hub that had been due to open this summer, has taken on the former Bank of Scotland premises on Main Street temporarily, with work hoped to recommence at the hub and a new opening date expected in the coming weeks.

Jane Burridge, of the Trust, said: “A walking group for young mums is already using the pop-up facility and cooking classes will start next week. If anyone is interested in doing something in the building or participating in these activities they should get in touch.

“We are also now exploring options for securing the bank premises for community use for a longer period, ideally until when the Beacon opens. The current temporary arrangement is on a short notice as the bank continues to seek a buyer for the building. We are immensely grateful to Bank of Scotland for giving community access to the building but it is difficult to plan events too far ahead.”

If you are interested in using the pop-up Gorebridge Beacon, call 01875 823202.