Befrienders wanted for Dalkeith sheltered housing complex

Bield’s development at Whitehill Lodge in Dalkeith is looking for volunteers to provide valuable support for its user services.

Whitehill Lodge is looking for a volunteer Befriender to spend one-on-one time with tenants to provide companionship and an essential social element to their day. Helping to improve tenant wellbeing, becoming a befriender is a hugely rewarding experience.

Ruth Bowen, volunteer development manager at Bield, said: “At Bield we encourage our tenants and residents to pursue their interests and hobbies as it is central to our ‘Free to Be’ ethos but they often need a little support to be able to do this.

“We have a number of wonderful opportunities to become involved and get to know some fantastic people.”

Volunteers build positive relationships with service users and can play an important role in assisting older people to enjoy happy and fulfilled lives.

If you would like to volunteer and are a friendly and sociable person then Bield would be interested in hearing from you. Please visit www.bield.co.uk/work-us/volunteering or email volunteering@bield.co.uk for further information.

Enquiries are welcome from people of all ages over 16. Full training and support will be given and a minimum commitment of six months is required.

Please note that these are volunteer, unpaid positions. Bield thanks everyone for their interest, but hopes that people understand that not all enquiries will result in volunteer placements.