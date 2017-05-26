Ben Nevis trek tribute to Stella

Friends and family of tragic teenager Stella Anderson Scott, who passed away last May from cancer, are to walk up Ben Nevis in her memory.

The group of 13 from Penicuik hope to raise as much money as possible for the When You Wish Upon A Star charity when they take on the UK’s highest mountain in August.

Nursing assistant Kirsty McEwan (20) still misses her friend Stella, who died aged just 17. She said: “It was very sad, she had a long battle but obviously there is nothing you can do when you get to the stage she was at, it’s so sad that she died so young.

“She put up such a brave fight after being diagnosed in 2013. For her 16th birthday she had a big party to raise money for CLIC Sargent, and she managed to raise £20,000 for that charity before she died.

“I had known her for years and I miss her so much. She was a beautiful girl, right into her make-up and hair, always looking immaculate. Stella was just a genuine, lovely person, who had lots of friends, and she absolutely loved her little sister Rowan.”

The group of family and friends will now raise money for the charity that sends sick children on once in a lifetime trips.

Kirsty added: “They sent Stella and her family to New York. We want to raise enough to get a family to New York, so our target is £5000.

“Stella’s dad and her sister are doing it, aunties and uncles, and her boyfriend and his family too. So it’s lovely that we are all coming together.

“We have a few fundraising ideas like holding race nights and we are planning to get the local schools involved in maybe a charity football match between the Penicuik high schools. We also want to put on a family-friendly kids disco.”

To donate go to www.justgiving.com and search ‘Tony Drury’.