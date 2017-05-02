Big thank you to Midlothian toddlers

Toddlers throughout Midlothian raised £750 for Barnardo’s Scotland during last summer’s animal themed Big Toddle.

The children’s charity is extending its sincere thanks to the toddlers who dressed up as animals such as tigers and giraffes and took part in a half mile walk to raise money for vulnerable children.

Nurseries and parents are now signing up to take part in this year’s Big Toddle, which runs from June 19 to 25 and has the theme of ‘colours’.

The Big Toddle is marking its 20th anniversary this year by teaming up with the Teletubbies, which is also celebrating its 20th anniversary. Since 1997, the Big Toddle has raised £14.5 million.

Barnardo’s Scotland Director, Martin Crewe, said: “A huge thank you to everyone in Scotland who helped raise over £27,000 by taking part in the 2016 Big Toddle which is helping to transform the lives of the most vulnerable children in Scotland.

“I’m delighted that lots of nurseries, parents and children are signing up to this year’s Big Toddle which is sure to be a colourful walk!”

To find out more and to register to Barnardo’s Big Toddle please visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk, follow us on Twitter @BigToddle or on Facebook/BigToddle.