Bike crash leads to weight loss

A motorcycle technician from Loanhead lost six stones in seven months after a bike accident gave him a wake-up call.

Father of three Andy Penman (52), was motivated to take better care of his health after suffering a horrific quad bike accident last year made him take stock of his life.

Andy Penman before

He said: “I was really motivated to lose weight after I had a quad bike accident which happened because I was so fat I couldn’t get off the thing. I broke my eye socket and nose, I needed 47 stitches down my face, it wasn’t very pleasant.

“And my 12 year old son Joshua witnessed it as well. So that was my motivation to start getting healthier, something had to change. It was only going one way – a wooden box. I wanted to get healthy so I can watch my children grow up and we can have good times together.

“I just lost one of my friends who I grew up with who had a stroke, you just don’t know what’s around the corner, life is too short so you have to make the most of it.”

Andy explained how his local Slimming World helped turn his life around and drop his waist size from 52 to 38 inches. He said: “It was pretty good going, it changed my life. All I did was follow the food optimising plan in the Slimming World book. I have to do 10,000 steps a day so I go for a walk around the Bush Estate with my dog and I have been increasing the pace. And I have just kept away from the food that I know is bad, like McDonalds, cakes and sweets.

“I have got a much better way of living now and it’s all thanks to Lynette and the gang at Slimming World, we all encourage each other.

“It’s made a big difference, I have definitely got more up and go about me and I’m much more confident.”