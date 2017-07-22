Bonnyrigg firm brews up charity support

The Marie Curie Hospice at Fairmilehead, Edinburgh, has received a thirst quenching donation from tea and coffee experts Ringtons.

The family-run business, which has a depot at Sherwood Industrial Estate, Bonnyrigg, has donated a month’s worth of Breakfast tea bags to the hospice – the equivalent of almost 10,000 cups of Ringtons tea – in support of the charity’s Blooming Great Tea Party fundraising campaign.

The Blooming Great Tea Party encouraged everyone to get together with friends, family or colleagues to hold a tea party, bake sale or special tea break in aid of Marie Curie in June.

Ringtons also made donations to Marie Curie’s other eight hospices across the country – equating to more than 45,000 tea bags, 90,000 cups of tea and a value of over £50,000 in hot tea sales.

The tea donation is just one element of the partnership between Ringtons and Marie Curie, the UK’s leading charity dedicated to caring for people living with terminal illnesses and their families. The duo launched two exclusive online money-raising hampers in support of the Blooming Great Tea Party campaign and a specially commissioned a tea packet which is sold in some Marie Curie shops.

Jon Malton, divisional director for Ringtons said: “Marie Curie has been providing invaluable support to those living with terminal illnesses and their families for over 80 years. A comforting cup of tea is a really British way to unite people during times of trouble and we are proud to be able to support Marie Curie with this partnership. We are donating a percentage of each hamper sold on our website directly to Marie Curie and the charity is also able to keep 100 per cent of the profits from the sale of our limited-edition tea packs which are being sold through Marie Curie’s retail shops. We are delighted to be able to help raise money and awareness of the charity’s good work via this partnership.”