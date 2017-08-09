Bonnyrigg mum backs charity venture

Scotland’s Munro hunter, Jack Campbell, and the Alexander family from Bonnyrigg, are encouraging you to join Bowel Cancer UK’s Walk Together.

Taking place in Edinburgh on Saturday, September 23, the five-mile sponsored walk will raise funds for vital research and lifesaving work.

Elaine Alexander (30), who lost her mum to bowel cancer when she was just five years old, said: “Over the past 15 months I wanted to do something special in memory of my mum who passed away 25 years ago on July 27. My mum was only 37 when she sadly lost her life to bowel cancer, leaving three young children all under the age of ten.

“To be honest, it meant that none of us ever really got to know her properly. I not only wanted to raise money but also raise awareness to those who may not have been exposed to this type of cancer.

“Since last year we have held two charity discos, a bake sale, a cycle challenge and I ran the 10k race in the Edinburgh Marathon Festival. It has been such fun and we have raised a fantastic total of £4650. I have had so much support from all of my friends and family and really couldn’t have done it without them. My family are my world and my husband Andy and son Owen have been fantastic. From helping to organise our events to cheering me on during the race, they have really been wonderful and I am very lucky to have them.

“My mum would have been delighted and really proud of what we have achieved.”

Jack, who appeared on Channel 4’s Eden and has climbed all 282 Munros, added: “Bowel Cancer UK is a charity close to my heart as my dad (Douglas) was diagnosed with the disease, but thankfully he’s fully recovered now. That’s why and my dad and I are joining the charity this September to Walk Together in Edinburgh.”

This year, Bowel Cancer UK is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is celebrating with this new circular walk through Holyrood Park and to the top of Arthur’s Seat.

Bowel cancer is Scotland’s second biggest cancer killer, and yet it is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone diagnosed at the earliest stage will survive bowel cancer.

Sign up to Walk Together in Edinburgh or to receive a fundraising pack with everything you need to hold your own memorable walk, visit: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether