The Amuse Me Playgroup in Bonnyrigg recently received £500 from the Bonnyrigg Spar store raised from carrier bag sales.

Amberlee Harkins, manager of the non-profit playgroup based at the King George V Park Pavilion said: “We are absolutely delighted, and just so grateful to Spar. We rely on fundraising and help from the local community, this will go a long way to helping us develop our newly fenced off area outside.”