Bonnyrigg’s Rose spreads festive cheer this Christmas

A Bonnyrigg woman is once again doing her best to raise festive cheer by collecting presents to give to a war veteran’s care home and the Sick Kids Hospital in Edinburgh.

Rose Findlay will hand over 50 selection boxes for children at the hospital, and gift bags for the 17 women and 53 men from the ex–servicemen and women community at the Erskine nursing home in Gilmerton.

This follows on from Rose’s previous Christmas fundraisers and the ‘Spreading Kindness’ Facebook page she established.

Rose explained why she is helping others again: “Just because I like doing charity stuff to be honest. It’s not Christmas unless I do something.

“I started two weeks ago and it’s nearly finished.

“I ended up deciding that Erskine was a good one to get collections for. If it wasn’t for these people we wouldn’t be here today. So it’s nice to give something back.

“And I wanted 50 selection boxes for the Sick Kids which I will take there this week.

“I phoned Erskine and asked how many men and women they had there so I knew what to get them.

“I get Christmas bags and pack them with donations I collect. My mum gave me a hand with the packing.

“There are spirits, wine, chocolate, hats and scarves, perfume, aftershave, candles and wee gift boxes for males and females.”

Nikki Neesam from Erskine said: “The residents love opening presents and it’s nice to see their faces light up on Christmas day. So what Rose has done is fantastic.”

Rose added: “I want to thank everybody that has donated. I put a message on Facebook asking people to donate whatever they wanted and we put them in the bags.

“We have had about 20 people send stuff in just from Facebook which is amazing.”