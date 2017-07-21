Bonnyrigg school establishes links with China

It’s been a very busy time for Hawthornden Primary School.

Following their successful school show ‘Hairspray’, Hawthornden pupils have excelled themselves again by performing at the launch of the Confucius Primary Hub.

The audience was entertained by P7s performing a Dragon Dance, a Fan Dance and Looking for a Friend. P6s performed a colours song in Mandarin. P3 pupils, who attend Mandarin classes at the Children’s University at Queen Margaret, amazed everyone by reading and translating a Mandarin story. Chinese colleagues praised their accents and pronunciation.

S4 Lasswade High School pupils also performed a dance to show primary pupils how Mandarin can be continued in high school.

The launch was attended by members of the Chinese Consul, CISS, Lasswade HS, Midlothian Council’s education team and colleagues from Fife who are about to have a launch of their own. They left enthused and impressed.

The launch was completed when a plaque was presented to head teacher Scott Lavery by Mr Zhang Limin, Deputy-Consul General.