Bonnyrigg store manager in charity run

Tesco manager Justin Mihulka recently pulled on his running shoes to dash 26 miles around stores in the Lothians.

The Bonnyrigg Express store manager took on the challenge to raise money for the supermarket’s National Charity Partnership with Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

He ran around 21 stores – as part of Tesco’s nationwide Rudolph Race – which saw staff running, walking and cycling a distance which equals the length of the UK for the Charity Partnership.

The 39-year-old, said: “As part of the nationwide Rudolph Race I also wanted to raise awareness for my up and coming run for the London Marathon 2017 that I am running for the Tesco Charity Partnership. Over the weekend I ran just over 26 miles the equivalent of the London Marathon.

“It was great to see everyone at the stores. It’s the most I have run over the two days back-to-back and has really given me the confidence for completing the London Marathon.

“Tesco has done some fantastic work for the National Charity Partnership, hopefully my marathon run can raise even more.”

Since January 2015 Tesco colleagues have raised almost £9 million for the charity through in-store fundraising.

The Rudolph Race saw colleagues get into the festive spirit to raise money for the charity along with Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation, so addressing two of the biggest health issues in the UK: Type 2 Diabetes and heart and circulatory disease. Around 4.2 million people in the UK live with Type 2 diabetes and around 7 million have heart and circulatory problems.

To donate to Justin’s marathon run visit: http://www.justgiving.com/Justin-Mihulka1?utm_id=27