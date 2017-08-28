Borders Railway shows economic promise for business

Local businesses are being invited to a breakfast seminar to find out how the Borders Railway can make your business ‘More Connected’.

The event will be held at the Hilton Edinburgh Calton, 19 North Bridge, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, September 12 from 8.30am to 10am.

Over the next few years, Edinburgh and surrounding area is expected to see significant economic and population growth, along with rising tourism volumes, a diversifying business base and increased demand for skills. The area is also home to leading businesses and innovators in some of Scotland’s most important business growth sectors.

Using the Scottish Borders railway as a catalyst for economic and social regeneration, private and public sector partners are working together to support new, growing and relocating enterprises, based on a unique combination of business-friendly benefits.

Bob Keiller, chairman of Scottish Enterprise, will speak at the event along with other entrpreneurs and businesses who are already on track for success in Scotland’s most promising economic region.

The event is open to members and non-members of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce. You can book on their website.