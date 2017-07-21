Bowlers leave it late to reach final of Hamilton Trophy

Midlothian bowlers are set to contest the Scottish Cities and Counties Championship at Crieff this Saturday.

The local team won a nail biting 130-124 semi-final victory over last year’s runner-up Dumfriesshire at Garrowhill in Glasgow to put them through to the final of the Hamilton Trophy.

The outcome was in doubt right down to the wire with the ultimate clincher being a last-end count of three shots conjured up by world stage figure Graeme Archer.

Midlothian’s Scott Briggs, Colin Walker and David Peacock won three of the six rinks but the last-gasp peel achieved by Archer was crucial.

They will meet Lanarkshire South who had a comfortable 142-105 win over West Lothian in the other semi-final.