Breakfast event for Midlothian businesses

Have you ever wondered how to make the right approach to bidding for a public sector contract?

Andrew Morrison, managing director of award-winning bid specialist consultancy, AM Bid Services from North Berwick, will explain what you need to know the Breakfast Club on Thursday, April 27 (8am to 10am).

he event at Carberry Tower, near Musselburgh, is organised by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce.

Andrew has 12 years of experience leading bid teams to over £1.5 billion of contract wins with local authorities, housing associations, central government, the NHS and education.

The businessman previously worked in local government so he has experience on both sides of the table.

There will be an opportunity for discussion and networking and Andrew will share tips about bidding for public contracts across a range of sectors in Scotland and the UK.

George Archibald, chief executive of Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce, said: “This event is for anyone interested in bidding on tendered contracts or who would like help in creating a compelling bid.”

It costs a Chamber member £10 to attend and it is £15 for non-members. The cost includes a Scottish buffet breakfast with coffee/tea/juice.

To book contact Mia Gilchrist on 0131 603 5040 or email mia@thebusinesspartnership.org.uk