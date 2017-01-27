Bright donation for Dalkeith Brownies

A Dalkeith opticians has pledged to help youngsters stay safe when out and about on darker afternoons and evenings by donating high visibility vests to local Brownie and Rainbow groups.

Girls at the 2nd Dalkeith Rainbows and 5th Dalkeith Brownies received vests from the Specsavers store during their toy sale and coffee morning.

Katrina Glynn, optical assistant, visited the groups to give the vests to the youngsters to help them stay visible on the roads.

Katrina said: “At this time of year, it can be very difficult for drivers to see pedestrians, and dusk is a particularly hazardous time as many youngsters may be walking home from school.

“Helping to increase the safety of local children is so important and we’re pleased that we have been able to donate the vests to help them stay safe.”

Lisa Hodkinson, Unit leader, added: “We are delighted with the vest donation from Specsavers. As well as being great for outdoor walking they will be useful for trips.

“Katrina’s visit also provided an important reminder to our children about the importance of road safety, especially during the long nights.”