Brussels visit for Midlothian language teachers

A selection of staff, who are responsible for the implementation of 1+2 Languages Policy in Scotland, were invited for a visit to the European Commission in Brussels recently.

Among those invited were 1+2 development officers, including Margaret Ballantyne from Midlothian, quality improvement officers, Heads of Education and representatives from the cultural institutes in Edinburgh. Also present was Toria Fraser, who is ‎the Languages Policy Manager at the Scottish Government.

Margaret explained: “There were presentations about the background and role of the European Commission as well as input from the Translation and Interpretation Services. We also gained an insight into how language learning and linguistic diversity is promoted in Europe and an overview of tools for European cooperation (such as Erasmus+).

“Midlothian has been very successful in sending teachers on language immersion courses via Erasmus+, particularly since the launch of 1+2 Languages Initiative in 2014.

“It was interesting to see how many Scots are employed by the European Commission and using their languages in the workplace every day. “This should hopefully inspire young language learners across Scotland and contribute towards Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) in Scotland.”