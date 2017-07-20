Building a future for Midlothian’s young people

The Midlothian Young Carers project has received a donation of £1,000 from Mactaggart & Mickel Homes’ Building Communities Fund.

The Dalkeith project, operated by Children 1st, offers vital support to children and young people who, for various reasons, find themselves caring for a dependent relative. The effects of taking on a caring role can include isolation, lack of social skills, mental health issues, and can affect young people’s access to opportunities.

The much-needed donation will go towards the project’s summer programme, which offers a range of services and activities including respite breaks and outdoor activities, individual and family support, educational support and group work to help young carers enjoy new experiences, develop new skills and meet other young carers.

Mactaggart & Mickel Homes have a long history of supporting good causes. Its Building Communities Fund was established to enhance the company’s ongoing efforts to help organisations and projects which enhance the lives of people within their local communities.

The fund is open throughout the year to applications from charities, community groups, sports teams and schools within a five mile radius of any Mactaggart & Mickel Homes development under construction, including Millerhill at Shawfair in Midlothian and Thornybank Green in Dalkeith.

Applications for funding are assessed and awarded by a cross section of Mactaggart & Mickel employees. Customer liaison coordinator Linda McLean visited the Midlothian Young Carers Project met with Children 1st staff to hear more about the vital work the project does.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: “The work that Children 1st and Midlothian Young Carers does has struck a chord with us all. Young people who find themselves caring for a relative deserve every possible support, opportunity and care for themselves too, and it a privilege for us to be able to provide our assistance.

Matthew Hall, Corporate Fundraiser for Children 1st, said “We want to say a big thank you to the staff of Mactaggart & Mickel for their generous donation to Midlothian Young Carers. We can put this money towards our programme of activities to support young carers, such as climbing at Blackford Quarry or kayaking Union Canal, reduce their sense of isolation and help them to explore feelings about difficulties in family and school. This encourages them to problem solve and find ways of coping, helping our young carers to be happier, more confident and resilient.”

For more information on the fund and to make an application please visit www.macmic.co.uk/BCF