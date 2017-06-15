Bus firm seeks apprentice mechanics

Lothian Buses’ engineering team is on the hunt for fresh new talent to add to its technical team offering ten new apprenticeship positions.

Open to anyone aged 17-19 years, the apprentice technician posts run for four years and provide participants with an SVQ in Bus and Coach Mechanical/Electrical.

Working in partnership with Glasgow Training Group, apprentices are given fantastic opportunities to develop their skill set in a modern, purpose-built centre, while still benefiting from practical experience within Lothian garages and the on-going partnerships the company has with Volvo Truck and Bus Scotland and Wrightbus.

In the last 10 years Lothian has trained 80 apprentices and 55 of those have stayed with the company and five are now supervisors.

Young people interested in applying have until Friday, June 30 to submit their application. Candidates must have received or be working towards National 4 or above in maths, English and either a science of technical subject. Standard Grades 1-4 and Intermediates will also be accepted.

Jim Armstrong, engineering director, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome in ten more apprentices this year and look forward to meeting some of the applicants that I’m sure will go on to have successful careers within the company and help to future proof our business.

“We understand the importance and value of helping develop technical skills amongst our young people and work hard to make sure they receive the best quality training possible. Our apprentices are also able to draw from the experiences of our dedicated team of staff and receive vital on the job training to help ensure their skills are well rounded.”

For more information contact Glasgow Training Group at gtgrecruitment@gtg.co.uk or call them on 0141 950 5600.