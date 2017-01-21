Autumn opening for new Millerhill rail facility

Work to house Scotland’s growing fleet of trains is progressing well and on track for the arrival of new class 385 electric rolling stock this autumn.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf visited the Millerhill facility recently to see the ongoing work to provide electrified stabling facilities for the new fleet, which will be gradually introduced across many Scottish central belt routes in the next two years.

The stabling yard is being built within the existing Millerhill Depot, which is located between Newcraighall Station and Millerhill Yard Junction as part of the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme (EGIP).

Mr Yousaf said: “I have had the privilege of seeing the first c385 train arrive in Scotland for testing. It was great to follow this up with a visit to Millerhill to see the construction works for the new stabling facility.

“These are two sure signs of the very real progress being made towards providing electrified trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow and boosting capacity by over 26 per cent on peak services just 12 months from now.

“It was also another opportunity to see at first hand the ways in which our significant investment in rail in Scotland is providing construction jobs now, while also securing future employment for the staff who will be based at this new depot.”

The depot will operate essentially as a cleaning and stabling point for electric and diesel stock used on the Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk, Edinburgh to N Berwick/Dunbar and Edinburgh to Stirling/Dunblane/Alloa services.

Paul Reilly, Programme Manager, Network Rail, added: “This latest investment by the Scottish Government will provide a purpose built train depot for ScotRail’s new fleet of 385 electric trains and is another step forward in transforming our railway.

“Having already completed major elements of infrastructure works to support the introduction of new trains providing this new train stabling and light maintenance facility is equally important and will be complete and in operation by autumn.”

The facility, which represents an investment of £30 million, will consist of carriage washing and CET (controlled emission toilet) removal facilities as well as an accommodation building for train crew, engineering, cleaning and clerical staff.