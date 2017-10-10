Bonnyrigg chef to return home

Restaurant chain Gaucho plan to open an Argentinian steak restaurant in Edinburgh mid-November, signalling a homecoming for chef director Jamie Robertson.

He was raised in Bonnyrigg and the Scot worked alongside celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, before joining Gaucho in 2012, overseeing menu development and supply chain.

The restaurant will be situated in St Andrew Square and will offer business lunches, intimate evening dining, private dining and special events.

Gaucho specialises in steaks as well as specially-created fusion dishes including such as haggis empanadas, made using locally-sourced Scottish produce.

There will be a selection of more than 200 exclusive Argentinian wines alongside a wide range of spirits and cocktails.

Jamie said: “I’m enjoying the opportunity to create exclusive dishes for our new Edinburgh restaurant that celebrate and fuse the provenance of Argentinian beef with Scotland’s enviable natural larder.

“Scots know good beef so I’m looking forward to bringing Gaucho’s world-famous menu to Edinburgh.”